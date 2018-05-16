GLENDALE, AZ - Authorities say multiple people are in custody stemming from a possible kidnapping in Glendale.

Police received a "suspicious circumstance call" around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after two people reported they had allegedly escaped from a house near 71st Avenue and Bethany Home Road after being kidnapped.

The alleged victims were able to provide officers with a description of the suspects, a police spokesperson said. During the investigation, the suspect vehicle was spotted and officers conducted a "high-risk stop."

Two people were taken into custody, authorities said.

The victims reported that there were more suspects at the home, officials said. Due to the possibility of weapons being at the house, the SWAT team responded as well.

The people inside the home have since been detained for questioning. There is no barricade situation and an investigation is currently underway.