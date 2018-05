GLENDALE, AZ - Glendale police say a 2-year-old boy was abducted Sunday morning but has since been located.

Police responded to the area of 61st Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a kidnapping.

According to authorities, the child was considered endangered.

Officials say they do know who the suspect is, however, police are not releasing his name to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.