AVONDALE, AZ - A 2-year-old boy has died after being pulled from an Avondale pool on Wednesday evening.

Avondale fire officials say the boy was found in a backyard pool at a home near 107th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

It's unclear at this time how long the boy was in the pool for.

Family members reportedly pulled the boy out and performed CPR before fire personnel arrived. The child was rushed to hospital and was pronounced dead on Friday night.

Fire officials say there was no fence around the pool.

The child does not live at the home where the incident happened, the house reportedly belongs to an extended family member.

Avondale police are investigating the incident and if any charges will be submitted.