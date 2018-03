TEMPE, AZ - Officials are investigating after a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Tempe.

Tempe police said the crash happened at 11:30 a.m. in the area of Priest Drive and Baseline Road. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Baseline Road are closed in the area. The north and southbound lanes on Priest are restricted.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.