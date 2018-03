TEMPE, AZ - Tempe police say a man who pointed a gun at a victim on Sunday morning is now in custody.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex near Baseline and Kyrene roads for a report of a suspicious person.

As officers arrived, they learned that a man in his 40's had reportedly pointed a handgun at a victim in the parking lot following a verbal argument.

The man was taken into custody after he had originally refused to come out of his apartment.

The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.