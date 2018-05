MESA, AZ - Mesa police say a woman has died following an accidental shooting on Sunday morning.

According to police, around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of an accidental shooting near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead, police said. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Police say this case involves a girlfriend and a boyfriend, who is also an adult.

According to police, the suspect, the victim's boyfriend has been detained for questioning.

Detectives believe this incident is isolated and there is no danger to the community.