Mesa police subpoenaed in federal probe involving ex-officer Philip Brailsford

MESA, AZ - Mesa police say they've been subpoenaed by the U.S. Justice Department in a civil rights investigation involving a former officer who was acquitted in the fatal shooting an unarmed man late last year.

A Maricopa County Superior Court jury found Philip Mitchell Brailsford not guilty of second-degree murder in December.

Mesa police announced Thursday they've been requested to provide all documentation surrounding the January 2016 shooting.

Brailsford was fired in March 2016 for violating police department policy in the shooting of 26-year-old Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas.

Officers had been called to a Mesa hotel about a man with a gun.

Brailsford testified that he thought Shaver was grabbing a gun when he reached for his waistband.

But authorities said it looked like Shaver was pulling up loose-fitting basketball shorts.