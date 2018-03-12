Gilbert, Scottsdale rank among happiest in US, according to WalletHub study

8:35 AM, Mar 12, 2018
Two Valley cities are said to be among the happiest in the country, according to a new study. 

WalletHub released the list of the 20 happiest cities in America, with Fremont, Calif., Bismarck, North Dakota, and San Jose, Calif., topping the list. Pearl City in Hawaii, Paul, Minn. and other California cities also made the list. 

However, Scottsdale and Gilbert also made an appearance on that list, coming in at numbers 14 and 20. 

The study looked at depression rate, suicides, separation and divorce rates, sleep and commute time. Income and leisure were also key factors. 

See the whole study here. 

