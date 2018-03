MESA, AZ - Authorities say a man who was reported missing on March 6 was recently found dead in his car in Mesa.

The man was last seen Tuesday morning at a Del Taco near Gilbert and Germann roads in Chandler. Investigators believe he was with another man who has yet to be identified.

The man was found dead in his car Thursday afternoon near Ray and Hawes roads, a Chandler police spokesperson said.

Police were initially handling the victim's disappearance as "suspicious in nature," officials said. However, a Mesa police spokesperson said they're investigating the incident as a suicide.