Hamilton High School hazing case: Lawsuit filed against school staff members

CHANDLER, AZ - Five alleged victims have come together in a lawsuit against several staff members who were employed by Hamilton High School in Chandler during a hazing case that was first reported in 2017.
The lawsuit claims the list of staff members knew about sexual assaults, abuse, and other hazing incidents but failed to report it or taken any action to stop future attacks from happening.
“[...]conspired to make no report of such conduct to the proper authorities, or to take any action to prevent further attacks, or to punish the perpetrators or to otherwise protect the minor Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit states.