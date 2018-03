PHOENIX - Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in west Phoenix early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road around 3 a.m. At the scene, police found a man in a driveway with gunshot injuries.

That man, who has not yet been identified, died at the hospital.

Police did not release any information about any possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.