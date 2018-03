PHOENIX - Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a man who robbed a Circle K in west Phoenix.

According to Silent Witness, on Sunday, February 18th around 5 a.m, a man walked into the Circle K near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road and pointed a handgun at the clerk.

The man demanded money, then fled the store heading west, police say.

The man is described as a man in his twenties, 5 feet 10 inches, weighing around 150 pounds and wearing a red Phoenix College sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anything with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or SILENT WITNESS.