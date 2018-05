PHOENIX - Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in west Phoenix Saturday night.

Police were called to the area of 43rd and Missouri avenues around 10 p.m. after receiving reports of an accident.

According to officials, 52-year-old Martin Jones was crossing 43rd Avenue outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by an SUV.

Jones died at the scene and the driver is suspected of driving drunk, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing and the pedestrian’s name was not immediately released.

There have been more than three dozen deadly pedestrian crashes in Phoenix in 2018.

