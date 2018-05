PHOENIX - A 23-year-old woman is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix hotel overnight.

Phoenix Police were called to a La Quinta hotel near 49th Avenue and McDowell Road before 11 p.m. on Thursday. At the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot injury.

The victim, identified by police as Susana Villa Gomez, was taken to the hospital where she died.

Investigators are working to learn more about what happened. No information about motive or suspects has been released.

If you have any information that could help police with the investigation, call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.