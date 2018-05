PHOENIX - Firefighters say a body was discovered in a canal in west Phoenix Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the canal near 95th Avenue and McDowell Road around 12 p.m. after passersby reported seeing a body underwater.

When firefighters initially responded to the scene they were unable to locate the person but they've since found him or her, a fire spokesman said.

More than a dozen firefighters are at the scene. There are no details about the person other than it's believed to be an adult based on the size of the body.