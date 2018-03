PHOENIX - Fire officials say a dog died in a house fire in south Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

According to Phoenix fire, around 4 p.m. crews were called to a home near Central and Southern avenues for a report of a fire in the living room.

As crews got on scene, they encountered a fire in the living room and attic area.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. All occupants of the home were able to make it out of the home before crews arrived.

Fire officials say one of the family's two dogs was unable to make it out of the home and was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.