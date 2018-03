PHOENIX - Police have arrested a driver after a serious hit-and-run crash Thursday evening near the Metrocenter mall in Phoenix.

The suspect drove onto the sidewalk and hit a woman near Dunlap and 29th avenues, according to Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis. She was transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver left the scene but was later taken into custody, Lewis said. Impairment was possibly a factor.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

