PD: Man intervenes during domestic dispute in Phoenix before deadly shooting

PHOENIX - An altercation between two men in Phoenix quickly escalated into a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area of Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue around 12:30 a.m. after witnesses reported hearing up to six gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, the 29-year-old suspect and his wife were waiting outside.

The alleged shooter told authorities they heard two people arguing in a car parked on 31st Avenue. After listening to the couple's argument, the suspect decided to intervene because it became "so disturbing," a police spokesperson said.

The man took his gun to confront the man and tell him to stop yelling, police said. The 23-year-old victim got out of his car and the suspect was able to calm him down before he became agitated again and punched the suspect in the face.

The 29-year-old man shot the victim in response to the assault, authorities said. His wife then called 911 to report the incident.

Witnesses tell ABC15 that a passerby attempted to perform CPR on the injured man before paramedics arrived at the scene. However, the man died at the scene.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody but was released. An investigation is ongoing.