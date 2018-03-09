VIDEO: Police investigating possible assault of 66-year-old by security guard

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say they are investigated a possible assault of a 66-year-old man at a Social Security Administration office, after a social media video was posted of a confrontation between the man and a security guard.

The video shows a 28-year-old security guard inside the federal government office near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road on February 22.

The guard brushes the man's walker aside and is heard swearing and shoving the man out the door. Outside, the elderly man falls backward, and a thud is heard as he hits the concrete. He is seen not moving as a bystander calls 911.

It's not clear what could have provoked the confrontation.

Phoenix police did not identify either man, but a spokesman said the victim was hospitalized and the security guard was questioned as part of an assault investigation.

A Social Security Administration spokeswoman tells ABC15 the agency is also looking into the incident, adding "all members of the public should receive courteous, respectful, and professional service."

ABC15 also reached out to the security contractor, Paragon Systems, but a call seeking comment was not returned. According to the company website, Paragon Systems, also known as Parasys, has 7,000 security guards working in 1,500 federal offices.

Watch the video of the confrontation below (Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing):