PHOENIX - A Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix had to make an emergency landing on Sunday night.

Southwest Airlines flight 3562 was scheduled to fly from Phoenix to Dallas (Love Field) when the crew aboard noticed an unusual smell in the cabin.

The Boeing 737 was diverted to Albuquerque, where 140 passengers evacuated the plane.

According to Southwest Airlines, five customers requested medical attention.

Passengers were put on another aircraft in New Mexico to continue to their final destination.

Southwest Airlines said the diverted aircraft remains in Albuquerque while mechanics inspect the plane.