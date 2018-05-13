Police searching for man who robbed Subway in Phoenix on Feb. 17

Morgan Tanabe
May 12, 2018
10:52 PM, May 12, 2018
The incident happened on Feb. 17 near 16th Street/Thomas Road.

Police searching for man who robbed Subway near 16th Street/Thomas Road on Feb. 17, 2018. 

PHOENIX - Police are searching for a man who robbed a sandwich shop in Phoenix in February.

Police were called to a Subway location near 16th Street and Thomas Road on Feb. 17 after receiving reports of a robbery.

According to a police spokesperson, the man entered the restaurant and ordered a sandwich from the employee. Once the employee rang up the order, the suspect allegedly threw a bank bag on the counter and demanded money.

The man did not show a weapon during the incident, officials said. He fled on foot afterward. 

The man is described as being Caucasian, between the ages of 30 to 35 years old, 6'0" and 250-280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red or orange long-sleeve shirt and a black baseball cap.

