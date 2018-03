PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a fire inside Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor International Airport Thursday night.

The fire is believed to have been started by a wood burning stove at Blanco Tacos in the A concourse. The fire was also reportedly in a ventilation system in the area at one point.

Rescue crews managed the incident from inside the terminal and on the roof.

The fire has been put out, but there is still smoke in the area according to rescue crews.

So far no injuries have been reported.