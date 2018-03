PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a deadly double shooting overnight.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near 19th and Glendale avenues around 12:20 a.m. Monday where a shooting was reported.

Police found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Both men were also armed with handguns.

One of the men died at the scene. The other died at the hospital. Their names have not been released, but police say they were 26 and 52 years old.

A third man was located in the area and questioned. The incident is still under investigation as homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.