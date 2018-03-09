Phoenix Mayor weighs in on Arizona NAFTA impact

PHOENIX - Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is weighing in over the latest discussion on tariffs and the North American Free Trade Agreement.

While the fallout over tariffs continues, another difficult negotiation is still going on with NAFTA. The United States, Mexico, and Canada still haven't come to an agreement over NAFTA which basically lifts almost all tariffs between the countries.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton says Arizona, Phoenix specifically, has benefited from NAFTA.

"I get that NAFTA is controversial but in Arizona, it has been good for business," said Stanton.

The city says in 2016, total exports from the Phoenix metro to Mexico were valued at $4.8-billion.

Stanton is afraid the relationships he worked so hard to build that benefits Arizona are in jeopardy.

"I don't want the President of the United States scoring political points with folks in the Midwest or back East that hurts the Arizona economy."

The President tweeted this week NAFTA was a bad deal for the United States because companies have left the United States taking jobs with them.