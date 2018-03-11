Phoenix Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree near 35th St/University

PHOENIX - A person is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officials responded to reports of a single car accident in the area of 35th Street and University Drive.

According to police, a driver hit a curb, lost control and crashed into a tree.

A 27-year-old man sitting in a backseat was thrown from the car and died at the scene, police said. A 23-year-old male passenger in the front seat is hospitalized with unknown injuries and the driver, a 23-year-old man, was OK.

One or more family members that responded to the scene were treated for anxiety or difficulties with breathing, a fire spokesman said.

No additional information regarding the accident was immediately available.

*Initial reports from officials indicated that one person died and three others were injured in the car accident. Authorities also stated that the accident involved two cars in what was described as a "T-bone" crash.