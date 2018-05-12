NOW HIRING: 8 places looking for workers in the Valley (5/6)

Are you looking for work? There are several places in the Valley that are hiring and looking to add quality workers!

1. BestCompaniesAZ

Are you looking for a career in the tech industry? Phoenix has several companies that have IT positions currently open, including Charles Schwab, USAA, Vixxo, GoDaddy, and Vanguard. Head to BestCompaniesAZ to view openings such as tech support, software engineers, data scientists and more!

2. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new team members and is hosting hiring events on May 8 and May 9. The on-site hiring events will be taking place at MCSO’s Pre-Employment Offices located at 2627 South 35th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009. MCSO has several positions available including service technicians with experience in HVAC, food service workers, and detention officers. The hiring events will give job seekers an opportunity to have on the spot interviews. Chosen candidates will enjoy full-time employment with regular schedules and will be rewarded with full benefits, paid lunches, and career opportunities for growth. The event on May 8 will go from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., the May 9 event will go from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. To register for the hiring events and to learn more, contact Teresa at 602-876-5805 or Greg at 602-876-3394.

3. Vi at Silverstone

Vi at Silverstone, a luxury senior living community in north Scottsdale, is looking for passionate, service focused employees who want to make a difference in the lives of older adults. Open positions include dining servers, cooks, dishwashers, certified nursing assistants, and more! Perks of Vi at Silverstone include comprehensive medical, prescription, and dental plans as well as free vision care for employees and dependents, tuition reimbursement, a scholarship program, a PTO plan and more! Click here to learn more and view open positions.

4. ProLogistix

ProLogistix is hosting a hiring event on May 11 as they look to hire second shift associates for a warehouse in the West Valley. Organizers say there are 150 immediate openings. The event will go from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 824 N 99th Ave Suite 101, Avondale, AZ 85323. Open positions include picker, packers, and general labor. Pay starts at $11.75 an hour and the typical shift is from 5 p.m. until 3:30 a.m. Pre-register for the job fair by heading here.

5. Greater Phoenix Job Fair

The Greater Phoenix Job Fair will be taking place on May 8 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hilton Phoenix Airport. The event is free for all job seekers. Remember to dress ready for an interview and to bring plenty of resumes! Sponsors of the career fair include State Farm, ttec, Cyracom and more! Head here for more information.

6. Liberty Traditional Charter School

Liberty Traditional Charter School is now hiring for K-8 teachers for the 2018-2019 school year. The charter school is located at 4027 N. 45th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031. The school’s office is open from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., job seekers should feel free to visit and take a tour of the school. The school is looking for teachers in math, language arts, science, social studies, and more! Click here to get your application started.

7. Remarkable Health

Remarkable Health is now hiring for candidates in product & engineering, as well as finance & operations, to join them in their mission of removing obstacles for behavioral health providers and to help others. Remarkable Health is a technology company in Scottsdale that offers several benefits such as unlimited vacation, retirement and health benefits. For more information on Remarkable Health and current job openings, head here.

8. IKEA

IKEA in Tempe is hosting a seasonal hiring event on May 7. Job seekers will be able to meet the IKEA team and interview for diverse seasonal opportunities. Seasonal assignments can last up to 120 days. The event will go from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Available positions include customer service coworker, food service coworker, logistics warehouse coworker, and more! Click here for more information.