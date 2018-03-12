NOW HIRING: 8 places looking for workers in the Valley (3/11)

Are you looking for work? There are several places now hiring in the Valley and looking to add quality workers!

1. HPOne

Are you looking for work in the East Valley? HPONE is hiring for non-licensed health insurance agents in Gilbert. Chosen applicants will be trained in a week-long class to prepare for the health insurance license exam. The company is also hiring for experienced licensed agents. For non-licensed job seekers, send your resume to Peter May at pmay@hpone.com or Tallin Martirossian for licensed agents at tmartirossian@hpone.com. Their offices are located at 275 E. Germann Rd, Suite 180, Gilbert, AZ 85297.

2. Cheba Hut

Need a job in Ahwatukee? Cheba Hut is opening a new location and is hiring for 25 workers. The restaurant is looking to hire for all positions. Interested job seekers can pick up an application at the new location, 4905 E Ray Road Phoenix, AZ 85044, or any other Cheba Hut location in the Valley.

3. Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort

Do you have experience in hospitality? If so, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort is looking to add new team members. Open positions include pool server, pool bartender, banquet houseman, and pool activities’ coordinator. Benefits include free employee meals, discounted hotel rooms, vacation time and more! For more information, call 480-421-5502 or click here.

4. Greater Phoenix Job Fair

The Greater Phoenix Job Fair will be taking place on March 12 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hilton Phoenix Airport. Companies in the Phoenix area will be hiring for hundreds of positions. Sponsors of the career fair include State Farm, Chase, AAA Arizona and more! Click here to register for the event online.

IF YOU GO: 2435 S 47th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034

5. Leading Edge Academy

Leading Edge Academy in Gilbert is hosting an elementary teacher job fair on March 22 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. as they look to hire teachers for the 2018-2019 school ear. Job seekers will have the chance to speak with school officials and learn about career opportunities at their six East Valley campuses. Click here for more information.

IF YOU GO: 717 W. Ray Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85233.

6. George Brazil Air Conditioning & Heating

George Brazil Air Conditioning & Heating is hosting a two-day job fair on March 15 and March 16. Job seekers will have the chance to interview on the spot with a department manager. Lunch will be provided for all attendees. The company is looking for technicians for service, dispatch, accounting, warehouse employees, and more! The event will go from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on both days. Click here for more information.

IF YOU GO: 2655 E Magnolia St, Ste. 200, Phoenix, AZ 85034

7. Tempe Diversity Career Fair

Looking for work in Tempe? The Tempe Diversity Career Fair will be taking place on March 15 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 700 West Rio Salado Parkway. The event is open to the public and is free to attend. Featured exhibitors include Safelite Auto Glass, Wells Fargo, Allstate, ComTrans, and several more! Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes. Click here for more information.

IF YOU GO: 700 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, Arizona, 85281

8. Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery

Chompie’s Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery is looking for new team members in Chandler! The restaurant is looking for individuals who enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and can work weekends and holidays. Open positions include prep cook, dishwashers, and host/hostess. Restaurant experience is preferred. Job seekers must also have a current Maricopa Food Service worker card or the ability to obtain one within ten days of being hired. Click here for more information.