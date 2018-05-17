Man stabbed several times while on Phoenix light rail platform

PHOENIX - Police say a man on a Phoenix light rail platform was stabbed multiple times early Thursday morning.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:15 a.m. where the stabbing occurred at a light rail platform.

Officials say the 30-year-old victim was alone when he was approached by an unknown man and stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where his injuries were found to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the victim was intoxicated at the time and “less than cooperative” with police, but was able to give a general description of the suspect.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a gray sleeveless shirt, black shorts, gray ballcap and had a backpack at the time of the stabbing.

Police did not give further information on the incident.

According to Valley Metro's website, the incident occurred several hours after service ends early mornings on most weekdays and over an hour before service resumes.