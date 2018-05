PHOENIX - Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to several children while they were walking to school recently.

Police say 34-year-old Luis Coss exposed himself to four children and two adults on May 14 near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

Coss admitted to having his hands underneath his pants, according to court paperwork, but says he never exposed himself.

All four children were under the age of 15.

Coss is facing six counts of indecent exposure.