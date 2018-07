PAYSON, AZ - The FBI is searching for two armed men who robbed a casino in Payson early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the Mazatzal Casino around 12:25 a.m. The casino is located along Highway 87 in the southern area of Payson.

According to the FBI, the two men entered the casino in all black clothing including hoodies and masks, armed with a long gun and several pistols.

The suspects fired several rounds while threatening employees and demanding money. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspects are both approximately 5’10” and average build. Both fled the casino on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and crossed Highway 87 to a waiting vehicle.

The FBI is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information in this case.