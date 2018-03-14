Several arrested in Flagstaff prostitution sting

FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Several men have been arrested in a prostitution sting in Flagstaff.

The eight men arrested have been identified as 52-year-old Maximo Marcilla, 29-year-old Ong Janul, 34-year-old Bradley Voigt, 27-year-old Christopher Marchant, 37-year-old Alonzo Yazzie, 22-year-old Andrew Mullen, 34-year-old Isaias Pozos-Gomes, and 33-year-old Abel Villar.

According to Flagstaff police, all of the men arrested made arrangements for specific sex acts that would be done with girls under the age of 16 in the prostitution-related sting.

PHOTOS: EIGHT MEN ARRESTED IN FLAGSTAFF PROSTITUTION BUST

On Friday, officers from Flagstaff police, along with investigators from the FBI and Prescott Valley Police Department conducted the single-day undercover operation.

According to police, undercover officers took more than 100 calls and inquiries from "would-be suspects," but a large number declined upon learning the age of the "girls."