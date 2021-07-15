Watch
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue man, 2 daughters from floodwaters near Tucson

Golder Ranch Fire District
A man and his two young daughters were rescued from floodwaters near Catalina Wednesday morning.
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 20:15:18-04

TUCSON, AZ — A man and his two young daughters are safe after they were rescued from floodwaters north of Tucson Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Golder Ranch Fire District says its swiftwater rescue crew was dispatched to the Edwin Road crossing of the wash just west of town at around 10 a.m. The man and two girls were rescued from the roof of their car after it was swept away in the floodwaters near the intersection of Cochise Springs Road.

Spokesperson Adam Jarrold of GRFD says the car was swept down the was about 20 to 25 yards from the crossing. The three were rescued without injuries.

