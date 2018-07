TUCSON, AZ - Authorities say a man was shot and killed by officers in Tucson following a vehicle pursuit.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, Pascua Yaqui officers who were involved in a pursuit with the suspect were led to the Casino Del Sol parking lot when the suspect hit a police patrol car, authorities said.

After the crash, the armed suspect got out of his car and ran into the desert, officials said. Officers followed the man into the desert and he was shot by two deputies.

The man died at the scene, authorities said. An officer who was in the patrol car when it was struck by the suspect was treated for minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

An investigation remains ongoing and the suspect's name wasn't released.