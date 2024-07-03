Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

NWS confirms tornado in southeast Tucson during Tuesday storms

Damage was found at the Rita Ranch Shopping Center in the southeast part of town
The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that the damage found at the Rita Ranch Shopping Center was from a tornado last night.
SE Tucson Tornado - Damage Pic 1
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jul 03, 2024

TUCSON, AZ — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that the damage found at the Rita Ranch Shopping Center in southeast Tucson after Tuesday's storm was from a tornado that touched down.

SE Tucson Tornado - Damage Pic 2
A shipping container was tossed about 40 feet through a light fence with metal poles.

Several large trees were uprooted and a shipping container was tossed around 40 feet, breaking a light fence with metal poles. There was also some light roof damage. Further damage inspection is still being conducted in the neighborhood.

SE Tucson Tornado - Reflectivity Radar Image
SE Tucson Tornado - Reflectivity Radar Image

All of this damage occurred roughly in a straight line. This damage was confirmed to come from a tornado, but there is no rating at this time from the NWS.

SE Tucson Tornado - Velocity Radar Image
SE Tucson Tornado - Velocity Radar Image

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen