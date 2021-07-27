Valley employment firm kicks off initiative to 'hire our heroes'

It's a call to Valley employers, to consider hiring a veteran to fill their next job opening. Express Employment Professionals, a hiring company, is now highlighting the benefits and skills veterans bring to the workforce, as they rally to find jobs for unemployed veterans in Arizona.

Every year about 200,000 men and women leave the uniformed services. As they try to assimilate back into civilian life, some face challenges ranging from post-traumatic stress disorder to a simple identity crisis from not having the structured life of the military anymore.

"One of the struggles with veterans coming back from the military is they don't know their own self-worth," said Joshua Apodaca, a veteran who understands many of the challenges others faced.

"When you're in the military, you fit in because they tell you where you fit in. They train you to fit in there. When you get out you have to find your own place. It is an identity crisis," said Apodaca.

For years he served as an E-6 Petty Officer 1st Class, but once out in the civilian world, Apodaca said he observed that many people did not understand what that rank even meant.

He has now started his own business "Artificial Grass Masters" where he hires many veterans to work on landscaping projects throughout the Valley.

Veteran Eugene Quintana was one of his recent hires. Quintana says the job means a lot to him as it gives him the ability to provide for his family. He believes his time in service taught him many skills that are helping him on the job, today.

"I love to be super structured and scheduled and plan my day ahead," said Quintana.

If you are a veteran looking for a job, recruiters at Express Employment Professionals want to hear from you. The agency has experts to help veterans navigate life out in the civilian world.

For more information go to Jobs for Veterans in Tempe, AZ - Hiring Our Heroes. The company has multiple offices in the Valley.

Demetrius Warren who is a recruiter for Express Pros says veterans bring a lot more than just discipline, structure, and a good work ethic to the table.

"Especially in this time where diversity and inclusion are a big part of corporate America, veterans are very used to working side by side with people from different walks of life, different genders, different races, and different nationalities," said Warren.

For more information on the Hire a Veteran initiative, visit National Hire A Veteran Day | Military Benefits.