Sprouts to host two-day hiring event across Valley locations

PHOENIX — Sprouts Farmers Market stores will be hosting a two-day hiring event with walk-in interviews across all Valley locations Friday and Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the company will be hiring across local stores in the Valley for positions varying from cashiers, clerks and management positions.

Job seekers interested can learn more about the open positions by clicking here or texting "sprouts" to 98199.

Sprouts' Produce Distribution Center in Glendale will also be hiring for various positions and will host separate walk-in interviews on October 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.