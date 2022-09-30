NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (10/02)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Learn more here.

2. Don't miss the Phoenix Job Fair October 13th. Are you looking for a new job or career in Phoenix? If you are, this event is a must-attend. Meet with top hiring companies in Phoenix. Open the doors of opportunity when you meet and interview with the top hiring companies in Phoenix. This job fair will allow you to learn about the hiring businesses and what their hiring needs are. Are you tired of sending your resume over the web to get no responses back? Put a face with a name and make a great first impression. Learn more here.

3. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

4. Ready to get your foot in the door with a great company? HonorHealth Jobs is hiring NOW and offering transition incentive bonus ranging from $1,500 - $15,000 for Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. They also offer excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, on-site childcare, bus pass discounts, tuition assistance up to $5,250 and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.

5. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? Farmers Insurance® is a certified Great Place to Work, recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies To Work For and dedicated to helping provide team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment. Farmers® is now growing their Phoenix team – learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Sales, and more here.

6. Equity Methods is a Scottsdale-based consulting firm of accounting, finance, economics, and technology professionals. This firm boasts a wide range of high-profile clients, from Silicon Valley tech companies to large multinationals. Many consultants work on stock-based compensation, valuation, reporting, and other types of complex securities for their clients’ finance teams. Other consultants provide services to HR teams in the form of pay equity analysis, long-term incentive plan design, and software for tracking award payouts. Equity Methods has made the list of Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for nine consecutive years, and has been rated #1 in client satisfaction and loyalty among ASC 718 reporting providers in Group Five’s national benchmarking survey for eight consecutive years. This firm is looking for individuals with a talent for accounting or finance and a passion for execution to fill high-impact consulting roles in Scottsdale. Learn more here.

7. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted as BuiltIn's 100 Best Large Companies to Work for (2022), Arizona's Most Admired Companies (2021) and winners of Comparably's Best CEOs for Diversity and Women, along with the Best Company for Career Growth (2022). They’re currently hiring for many roles including Software Engineers, Product Managers, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave, and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

8. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Spear was recently named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona! Spear values employee wellness and encourages work-life balance with flexible paid time off. Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including a 401k with matching. Spear Education is hiring for Business Development Manager, Interaction Designer and Senior Marketing Manager. Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.