NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (09/25)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Don't miss the Phoenix Job Fair October 13th. Are you looking for a new job or career in Phoenix? If you are, this event is a must-attend. Meet with top hiring companies in Phoenix. Open the doors of opportunity when you meet and interview with the top hiring companies in Phoenix. This job fair will allow you to learn about the hiring businesses and what their hiring needs are. Are you tired of sending your resume over the web to get no responses back? Put a face with a name and make a great first impression. Learn more here.

2. Ready to get your foot in the door with a great company? HonorHealth Jobs is hiring NOW and offering transition incentive bonus ranging from $1,500 - $15,000 for Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. They also offer excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, on-site childcare, bus pass discounts, tuition assistance up to $5,250 and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.

3. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Here is the info.

4. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

5. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for Customer Service Representatives and Senior Software Engineers. Apply here today!

6. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted as BuiltIn's 100 Best Large Companies to Work for (2022), Arizona's Most Admired Companies (2021) and winners of Comparably's Best CEOs for Diversity and Women, along with the Best Company for Career Growth (2022). They’re currently hiring for many roles including Software Engineers, Product Managers, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave, and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

7. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Spear was recently named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona! Spear values employee wellness and encourages work-life balance with flexible paid time off. Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including a 401k with matching. Spear Education is hiring for Business Development Manager, Interaction Designer and Senior Marketing Manager. Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.

8. Equity Methods is a Scottsdale-based consulting firm of accounting, finance, economics, and technology professionals. This firm boasts a wide range of high-profile clients, from Silicon Valley tech companies to large multinationals. Many consultants work on stock-based compensation, valuation, reporting, and other types of complex securities for their clients’ finance teams. Other consultants provide services to HR teams in the form of pay equity analysis, long-term incentive plan design, and software for tracking award payouts. Equity Methods has made the list of Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for nine consecutive years, and has been rated #1 in client satisfaction and loyalty among ASC 718 reporting providers in Group Five’s national benchmarking survey for eight consecutive years. This firm is looking for individuals with a talent for accounting or finance and a passion for execution to fill high-impact consulting roles in Scottsdale. Learn more here.