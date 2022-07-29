NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (07/31)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Join the HonorHealth Leaders and Recruiters for a Career Expo! Meet with their Academic Partners and Benefits Specialists to learn how you they support your professional career development. Wednesday, August 3, offering a morning Nursing session and an afternoon Allied Health and Support Services Session. Learn more here.

2. Looking for an opportunity with the Arizona State Fair? Fried Fun on a Stick opens in less than 8 weeks, and they're searching for someone who loves the Fair to join their Marketing & Sponsorship team as a Coordinator. If you know someone who is high energy, organized with or without an app, understands deadlines are not when to start a project, and what AP style is, please have them apply here.

3. Attention job seekers! Hundreds of Mesa jobs will be up for grabs this Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa (located at 1011 West Holmes Ave,. Mesa, AZ 85210). Jobertising will be hosting the Mesa Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here. Some of the featured companies include Cargill, Champion Home Builders, Coin and Professional Equipment Company, City of Tempe, Parker & Sons, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Republic Services, Arizona Department of Corrections, Arizona @ Work and many more.

4. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Learn more here.

5. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

6. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

7. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

8. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted as BuiltIn's 100 Best Large Companies to Work for (2022), and winners of Comparably's Best Company Culture/Diversity/Company for Women/Best CEO! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave, and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.