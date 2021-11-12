NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (11/14)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. HONORHEALTH's huge hiring event: Are you an RN? An experienced or new graduate nurse? How about support staffer like Respiratory, Physical and Occupational Therapists or Lab, Radiology and Pharmacy Techs? Also hiring Pharmacists, Customer Service Navigation Coordinators and Dispatch Communications. Even Food & Dietary, Environmental Services and Logistics Techs! All these jobs are up for grabs at HONORHEALTH's 2-day Hiring event, November 16th in Phoenix and 17th in Scottsdale. Get all the info for the 16th here and 17th here.

2. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? For the second time in a row, Farmers Insurance® was named a Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For! Farmers® is dedicated to providing team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment and they’re now growing their Phoenix team. Learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Inbound Sales, and more here.

3. Thousands of Phoenix jobs will be up for grabs next Thursday, November 17, 2021, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa (located at 1011 West Holmes Ave,. Mesa, AZ 85210). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Mesa Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here. Featured companies include Oldcastle, Robert Half, Gila River Hotels & Casinos, Ortho Arizona, Microchip, Champion Home Builders, LaborMax Staffing, CYRACOM Language Solutions, Arizona @ Work, Arion Care, American Leadership Academy, Terros Health, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Centurion, The REtail Odyssey Company, Door Sales & Installations, Allied Universal, DSV Global Transport and Logistics and many more.

4. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

5. Salt River Project is looking for bilingual and English-speaking customer service representatives to join the community-based, not-for-profit utility. The pay is $20.03 per hour and full benefits are available after a three-month training and transition process. Get all the info here.

6. Robinhood’s mission is to democratize finance for all. Recently named a 2021 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor and a 2021 TIME100 Most Influential Company. At Robinhood, every voice is valued and no idea is too small to bring to the table. Robinhood is hiring for Customer Experience roles at their new office at the Watermark in Tempe. FINRA licensed professionals are preferred. Learn more about Robinhood and other opportunities here.

7. Upgrade is a Fintech neo-banking platform that offers affordable and responsible credit through credit monitoring and educational tools that help consumers better understand and manage their financial goals. Voted Best Place To Work in the Bay Area 3 years in a row and Most Diverse Company by Comparably in 2020, Upgrade is hiring in their Downtown Phoenix Service Center to best deliver their mission to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, and incredible growth potential. Upgrade is hiring for Customer Service, Account Servicing, Underwriters, and more! Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

8. Axon is now hiring in Scottsdale for many positions across Operations, People Operations, Marketing & Communications, Software Engineering, Sales, and more. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Check out their open positions here and apply today.