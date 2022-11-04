NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (11/06)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. A career at Achieve is more than a 9–5. You’ll get to help their members move from surviving to thriving in their financial journey while doing meaningful, authentic work. From the single parent trying to catch up on bills to the new family buying their first home, you’ll make a true impact on their future. With over 2,700 employees in mostly hybrid or remote roles across Arizona, California, and Texas, they’re strategically growing their teams to better serve members every day. They're hiring for a variety of remote positions in sales, leadership, customer service, and technology to support our mission and help millions of people. Check out their open roles here to find your fit and grow a career you love.

2. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Check out their hiring open house and join the team now!

3. Amazon announced that they are hiring more than 4,500 in Arizona. A diverse range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S. Amazon has more than 40,000 employees and 40 facilities in Arizona. See open positions here.

4. Looking for a collaborative and creative environment in which to grow your skills, share your talents, and challenge yourself? Ideas Collide is currently hiring Marketing Project Coordinators, Account Managers, Digital Project Managers, and more. This award-winning agency thrives by engaging in interesting projects and providing a diverse portfolio of clients with creative solutions that drive impact while also providing its team with flexibility, rewards, advancement, work/life balance. Ideas Collide was recently named a 2021 Top Companies to Work For in Arizona. Learn more about Ideas Collide and their unique culture here.

5. Don't miss the Phoenix Career Fair by United Career Fairs November 14th. Meet face to face with multiple decision makers hiring business development, sales and sales management professionals across many industries at companies ranging from small local businesses clear on up to Fortune 500 corporations. Their events are open to executive level experienced professionals as well as entry level and recent college graduates. This is your chance to meet and shake hands with hiring managers! Learn more here.

6. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Click here for more information.

7. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted as BuiltIn's 100 Best Large Companies to Work for (2022), Arizona's Most Admired Companies (2021) and winners of Comparably's Best CEOs for Diversity and Women, along with the Best Company for Career Growth (2022). They’re currently hiring for many roles including Software Engineers, Product Managers, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave, and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

8. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.