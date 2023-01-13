NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (1/15)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Attention job seekers! Hundreds of Phoenix jobs will be up for grabs this Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Radisson Hotel Phoenix Airport (located at 427 North 44th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85008). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Phoenix Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here.

2. Looking to join a BOOMING company in a great industry? Join Fairlife at their job fair on January 26th from 1pm-6pm at their Goodyear warehouse. Sign on bonuses and on the spot offers will be available! The company is driven by its values of caring for the people, animals, and planet it touches across its business. Learn more about the company and RSVP here.

3. Looking for a trade you can practice long term? Don't miss the Career Connectors Architecture, Construction & Trades Career Expo February 16 from 3:30- 6PM. Connect with a wide range of construction businesses hiring now & fast track your way to an exciting new career in 2023. This is your chance to network with hiring managers, and dinner will be provided. Interview on the spot for positions available from entry-level to executive. Learn more here.

4. Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Since 1985, with the help of generous donors and volunteers, Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona has been privileged to build more than 1,180 homes, affect more than 3,000 repairs, and improve a place called home for more than 4,000 Arizona families. Habitat leads the way in affordable housing by partnering with local communities and innovating new affordable home ownership solutions, including the first 3D-printed home in Arizona. They have been recognized as one of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona is always looking for volunteers to donate their time and associates to join their ReStores. More info can be found here.

5. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

6. Donor Network of Arizona has a mission to make the most of life through the gift of organ and tissue donation. Starting in 1986, Donor Network of Arizona has worked with health care and community partners to support donor families and facilitate organ, eye and tissue donation for transplants. Employees at Donor Network of Arizona use their unique talents to make the most of every situation, every opportunity, and every donation. Their vision is to challenge themselves and others every day to realize Arizona’s potential to save and improve lives. Donor Network of Arizona has career opportunities for individuals with backgrounds in ICU nursing, social work/counseling, hospital relations, general medical and technical fields, as well as an assortment of positions requiring minimal related experience. If you’re passionate, positive and eager to be a part of impactful work, apply to join the team at Donor Network of Arizona today!

7. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently looking for energetic, hospitality-minded professionals with both recent and relevant experience in one of the following categories: Assistant Cook, Assistant Waiter, Bar Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Restaurant Steward - Busser/Server, Photographer (1 year of experience required), Sous Chef, Stateroom Steward - Hotel Room, Housekeeping, Utility - Janitorial in Galley & Hotel. Inaugurated in 2005, Pride of America is the first US-flagged cruise ship in nearly fifty years. She is currently the only American registered major cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market from Honolulu, sailing to Kahului (Maui), Lahaina (Maui), and Nawiliwili (Kauai). Because she is flagged in the United States, Pride of America is required to carry a US crew. There are 935 crew employed on Pride of America. Learn more here.

8. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.