NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/22)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #4 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Customer Service, Loan Servicing Specialists, Jr Loan Consultant roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

2. Bass Pro Shops, Lowes, Fujifilm and more than a DOZEN more companies will be at the Mesa Job Fair Tuesday, August 24th from 9:00am-2:30pm at the Salvation Army at 241 E 6th Street, Mesa. Don't miss your chance to get face to face with hiring managers for on the spot job offers. Pre-register here.

3. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity in 2020! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

4. Valley FAVORITE Lil Miss BBQ is hiring front and back of house support staff for both locations. They offer competitive pay, multiple shifts, 401K matching and lots of room for advancement! For more information text 690418 to (415) 851-3180.

5. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? For the second time in a row, Farmers Insurance® was named a Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For! Farmers® is dedicated to providing team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment and they’re now growing their Phoenix team. Learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Inbound Sales, and more here.

6. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

7. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Spear was recently named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona! Spear values employee wellness and encourages work-life balance with flexible paid time off. Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including a 401k with matching. Spear Education is hiring for Customer Success Manager (remote eligible), Business Development Manager, Facilities Assistant and Dental Practice Consultant (remote eligible). Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.

8. One Community, a statewide business coalition, and BestCompaniesAZ are hosting a free virtual career fair for area job seekers. The Virtual Diversity Career Expo connects those looking for a job with top companies who value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within their companies. Locally and nationally recognized companies registered to take part in the Expo include over 15 award winning companies such as ADP, Axon, Blue Cross Blue Shield of AZ, Fry’s Food Stores, GoDaddy, Farmers Insurance, Freedom Financial, Desert Financial Credit Union, Hom, KUBRA, Liberty Mutual, Microchip, Progress Residential, Robinhood, Southwest Airlines, Upgrade, Vanguard, Voya Financial and more. Job seekers can submit their resume directly online prior to the event and speak with employers directly during the Expo through private, one-on-one chats and interviews. Career opportunities range from sales and marketing, customer service, technology and engineering, finance and accounting, and more. It all happens Thursday 08/26 from 10am to 1pm. Learn more here.

