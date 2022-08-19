NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/21)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Don't miss the Jobertising.com Tempe Job Fair. Find a great job on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix Tempe located at 2100 S Priest Dr, Tempe, Arizona, 85282. This job fair is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress for an interview! More info can be found here.

2. Looking for an opportunity with the Arizona State Fair? Fried Fun on a Stick opens in less than 8 weeks, and they're searching for someone who loves the Fair to join their Marketing & Sponsorship team as a Coordinator. If you know someone who is high energy, organized with or without an app, understands deadlines are not when to start a project, and what AP style is, please have them apply here.

3. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for their Customer Service classes. Apply here today!

4. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Spear was recently named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona! Spear values employee wellness and encourages work-life balance with flexible paid time off. Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including a 401k with matching. Spear Education is hiring for Business Development Manager, Interaction Designer and Senior Marketing Manager. Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.

5. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

6. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted as BuiltIn's 100 Best Large Companies to Work for (2022), Arizona's Most Admired Companies (2021) and winners of Comparably's Best CEOs for Diversity and Women, along with the Best Company for Career Growth (2022). They’re currently hiring for many roles including Software Engineers, Product Managers, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave, and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

7. Equity Methods is a Scottsdale-based consulting firm of accounting, finance, economics, and technology professionals. This firm boasts a wide range of high-profile clients, from Silicon Valley tech companies to large multinationals. Many consultants work on stock-based compensation, valuation, reporting, and other types of complex securities for their clients’ finance teams. Other consultants provide services to HR teams in the form of pay equity analysis, long-term incentive plan design, and software for tracking award payouts. Equity Methods has made the list of Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for nine consecutive years, and has been rated #1 in client satisfaction and loyalty among ASC 718 reporting providers in Group Five’s national benchmarking survey for eight consecutive years. This firm is looking for individuals with a talent for accounting or finance and a passion for execution to fill high-impact consulting roles in Scottsdale. Click here to learn more.

8. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.