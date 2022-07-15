NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU (07/17)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

2. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

3. Valley Metro is seeking job applicants who want to be part of a dynamic and diverse industry that keeps the Valley moving! A variety of open positions are available from bus and light rail operators, to mechanics and technicians, to cleaners and landscapers. In addition to careers and on-the-job training, candidates will also enjoy access to healthcare, PTO/vacation and 401k/retirement. Many of their employers also offer sign-on bonuses and are prepared to make preliminary offers on-site. It all happens from 8AM–5PM, Wed., July 20, 2022 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown North, 10 E. Thomas Road. Click here for more info.

4. Equity Methods is a Scottsdale-based consulting firm comprised of accounting, finance, economics, and technology professionals. This firm boasts a wide range of high-profile clients, from Silicon Valley tech companies to large multinationals. Many consultants work on stock-based compensation, valuation, reporting, and other types of complex securities for their clients’ finance teams. Other consultants provide services to HR teams in the form of pay equity analysis, long-term incentive plan design, and software for tracking award payouts. Equity Methods has made the list of Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for nine consecutive years, and has been rated #1 in client satisfaction and loyalty among ASC 718 reporting providers in Group Five’s national benchmarking survey for eight consecutive years. This firm is looking for individuals with a talent for accounting or finance and a passion for execution to fill high-impact consulting roles in Scottsdale. Learn more here.

5. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for their Customer Service classes. Apply here today!

6. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. At CarMax, you can shape your career path in ways you never imagined. With tailored training and mentorships (both formal and informal), CarMax will help you discover your passions and pursue your interests. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

7. For those wanting to dive into a delicious career in the world of BBQ, the award-winning restaurant Pork on a Fork has just the opportunity! The Chandler location is now hiring multiple positions. Potential candidates can apply in person at the restaurant Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — bring a resume and ask for Matt. Or click here to learn more about specific position details and requirements and apply online. Available positions include shift leader, assistant manager, bartender, back of house team members, servers, catering staff and more.

8. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.