NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (06/27)

Here are 8 Valley companies ready to hire!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/jobfair.

1. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #4 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Inside Sales, Loan Officers and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

2. Plexus is looking for REMOTE Customer Service Reps. Plexus is a Network Marketing company and their mission is to enhance the health and happiness of those who support, promote, and use Plexus products. Customer Service Representatives are responsible for handling inbound inquiries from Ambassadors, customers and potential customers. Learn more and apply here.

3. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for IT Recruiters, Senior Software Engineers, Product Marketing Managers, and more! 3 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

4. JOB FAIR: Don't miss Jobertising.com's Phoenix Job Fair, Wednesday June 30 from 11am to 1pm. This job fair is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress for an interview. Find all the information here.

5. Liberty Mutual, a Forbes Magazine America’s Best Employers for Women and Great Place to Work certified company, is hiring sales representatives across the state including Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tucson, and more. As a Liberty Mutual field sales representative, you’ll enjoy a diverse, supportive environment, along with a competitive compensation program, including base salary, uncapped commissions and a bonus structure, and comprehensive benefits. If you’re a passionate salesperson, competitive go-getter, people person and relationship builder, apply today and bring your expertise. For a limited time, Liberty is offering a $5k Sign on Bonus for new candidates that have an active P&C or active Life and health license. Apply to open positions here.

6. JOB FAIR: Coming up on July 22 is the Choice Career Fairs Mesa Career Fair. Meet with hiring managers from some of the best companies in Phoenix. Bring plenty of resumes, as you’ll be giving them directly to hiring managers at each company. Learn more here.

7. Want to work for one of 2021 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their expanding Transfer Agency Services contact center. Apply for entry level analyst and experienced contact center leader roles where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

8. Bright Event Rental is hiring for a variety of positions, with pay up to $25 an hour. Positions include crew leads, drivers, installers, night loaders and warehouse staff. Learn more and apply here.