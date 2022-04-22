NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (04/22)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. HonorHealth invites you to join their Medical Group, Virginia Piper Cancer Center and Administrative Services Hiring Event! Take your career beyond expectations and join them on Thursday, April 28th from 3PM-6PM for in-person interviews with Leaders and Recruiters. Interviewing for the following positions now available at various Phoenix area locations; Medical Assistant, LPN, Nurse Practitioner, Patient Registration, Patient Care Specialist and Customer Service Navigation Coordinators Transition Incentive Bonus starting at $1,500 on select positions. On-the-spot job offers will be made, please bring your resume. It all happens at Network Support Services 2500 W. Utopia Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027. Learn more by clicking here.

2. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

3. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for their Customer Service classes. Apply here today!

4. Door Sales & Installations is hiring. This door and trim company has openings for Trim Carpenter, Estimator of Trim Carpentry, and Foreman. Positions are in Maricopa County, Tempe, and Pima County – Tucson area. For more information and to apply online click here.

5. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

6. Don't miss the upcoming Greater Phoenix Job Fair at GCU! Find a great job on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. at the Grand Canyon University Arena located at 3300 W Camelback Rd Building 38, Phoenix, Arizona, 85017. This job fair is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and Dress for an Interview! Learn more here.

7. Looking for a collaborative and creative environment in which to grow your skills, share your talents, and challenge yourself? Ideas Collide is currently hiring Marketing Project Coordinators, Account Managers, Digital Project Managers, and more. This award-winning agency thrives by engaging in interesting projects and providing a diverse portfolio of clients with creative solutions that drive impact while also providing its team with flexibility, rewards, advancement, work/life balance. Ideas Collide was recently named a 2021 Top Companies to Work For in Arizona. Learn more about Ideas Collide and their unique culture here.

8. Angry Crab Shack, the immersive, hands-on Asian-Cajun restaurant, is seeking applicants to fulfill management and back-of-house staff roles at seven locations across the Valley. Over 50 positions available. Multiple shifts, competitive pay. Apply online here.