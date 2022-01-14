NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (01/16)

Start the new year with a new career! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Don't miss the Phoenix Career Fair by National Career Fairs January 27, 2022 from 11:00 AM -2:00 PM at 2435 South 47th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85034. It's your chance to meet face to face with local employers for on the spot interviews and offers. Get all the information here.

2. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” Customer Service roles, starting at $20/hour, for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. At CarMax, you can shape your career path in ways you never imagined. With tailored training and mentorships (both formal and informal), CarMax will help you discover your passions and pursue your interests. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

3. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? For the second time in a row, Farmers Insurance® was named a Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For! Farmers® is dedicated to providing team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment and they’re now growing their Phoenix team. Learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Inbound Sales, and more here.

4. Get hired at the Phoenix Virtual Job Fair January 21, 2022 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Employers include Anthem, Caterpillar and American Express. The event is being held by JobFairsX and entirely online. Get more info here.

5. Upgrade is a Fintech neo-banking platform that offers affordable and responsible credit through credit monitoring and educational tools that help consumers better understand and manage their financial goals. Voted Best Place To Work in the Bay Area and Most Diverse Company by Comparably, Upgrade is hiring in their Downtown Phoenix Service Center to best deliver their mission to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, and incredible growth potential. Upgrade is hiring for Customer Service, Account Servicing, Underwriters, and more! Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

6. Axon is now hiring in Scottsdale for many positions across Operations, People Operations, Marketing & Communications, Software Engineering, Sales, and more. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

7. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

8. Head into a great career with a well established company. Safeway is hiring for a wide variety of positions from Pharmacy Techs to Warehouse Associates. Pay, hours and location vary by position, but there's sure to be one close to you. Learn more and apply online here.

