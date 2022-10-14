NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.

2. Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers. The career fair will be held on Thursday, October 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree Phoenix North at the Metrocenter. Some of the employers attending this event include: Arizona Department of Health Services, AZ Mentor, Bank of America and Palacios Marine Industrial. Jobs will be available in Banking, Customer Service, Healthcare and Sales. All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet with local hiring managers. To learn more about this career fair, click here.

3. Amazon announced that they are hiring more than 4,500 in Arizona. A diverse range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S. Amazon has more than 40,000 employees and 40 facilities in Arizona. See open positions here.

4. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

5. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Learn more here.

6. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

7. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. At CarMax, you can shape your career path in ways you never imagined. With tailored training and mentorships (both formal and informal), CarMax will help you discover your passions and pursue your interests. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

8. Ready to get your foot in the door with a great company? HonorHealth Jobs is hiring NOW and offering transition incentive bonus ranging from $1,500 - $15,000 for Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. They also offer excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, on-site childcare, bus pass discounts, tuition assistance up to $5,250 and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.