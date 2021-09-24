NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/26)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. JOB FAIR: The Best Hire Phoenix Job Fair is coming up October 13 from 11AM-2PM. Are you looking for a job in the Phoenix area? If you are, then you need to register and attend this event. Best Hire Career Fairs has provided the best hiring events in the country for the last five years. What sets them apart from our competition is that they identify what employers are looking for and match them with the best candidates. If you’re in the market for a new job or advancing your current career, you will want to be at this event. Make sure you arrive early. Register now, and learn more here.

2. UPS announced that it expects to hire over 2,820 seasonal employees in the Phoenix metro area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022. To complete in one of the tightest labor markets in U.S. history, UPS has reimagined its approach to holiday hiring, presenting job offers to qualified candidates in 30 minutes or less. Additional benefits of a seasonal job with the logistics leader include: The chance for full time employment, tuition reimburesment, and multiple shift opportunities. Interested applicants should apply here.

3. Sprouts Farmers Market stores will be hosting a two-day hiring event with walk-in interviews across all Valley locations Friday and Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the company will be hiring across local stores in the Valley for positions varying from cashiers, clerks and management positions. Job seekers interested can learn more about the open positions by clicking here or texting "sprouts" to 98199. Sprouts' Produce Distribution Center in Glendale will also be hiring for various positions and will host separate walk-in interviews on October 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.

4. Robinhood’s mission is to democratize finance for all. Recently named a 2021 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor and a 2021 TIME100 Most Influential Company. At Robinhood, every voice is valued and no idea is too small to bring to the table. Robinhood is hiring for Customer Experience roles at their new office at the Watermark in Tempe. FINRA licensed professionals are preferred. Learn more about Robinhood and other opportunities here.

5. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, Engineers, Team Leads, Managers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

6. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

7. Want to work for one of 2021 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their expanding Transfer Agency Services contact center. Apply for entry level analyst and experienced contact center leader roles where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

8. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Spear was recently named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona! Spear values employee wellness and encourages work-life balance with flexible paid time off. Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including a 401k with matching. Spear Education is hiring for Customer Success Manager (remote eligible), Business Development Manager, Facilities Assistant and Dental Practice Consultant (remote eligible). Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.